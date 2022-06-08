Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid a rebound in global markets. Eyes are on the outcome of a key RBI policy meeting. At 8:24 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 88 points or 0.5 percent at 16,512.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to announce a hike in the key lending rate when it releases its bi-monthly statement — the first since a surprise hike of 40 basis points on May 4.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Exide for a target of Rs 154 with a stop loss at Rs 146

Buy Indus Tower for a target of Rs 218 with a stop loss at Rs 201

Buy Tata Power for a target of Rs 243 with a stop loss of Rs 230

Sell Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 202** with a stop loss of Rs 215

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ICICI Bank

Buy BEL with a stop loss at Rs 236

Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss at Rs 1,605