Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Indus Towers and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid a rebound in global markets. Eyes are on the outcome of a key RBI policy meeting. At 8:24 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 88 points or 0.5 percent at 16,512.
The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to announce a hike in the key lending rate when it releases its bi-monthly statement — the first since a surprise hike of 40 basis points on May 4.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Exide for a target of Rs 154 with a stop loss at Rs 146
Buy Indus Tower for a target of Rs 218 with a stop loss at Rs 201
Buy Tata Power for a target of Rs 243 with a stop loss of Rs 230
Sell Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 202** with a stop loss of Rs 215
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy ICICI Bank
Buy BEL with a stop loss at Rs 236
Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss at Rs 1,605
Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss at Rs 98
