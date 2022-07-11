Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Monday amid largely negative moves across other Asian markets, as concerns persisted about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 113 points or 0.7 percent to 16,114.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of financial results after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season last week.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy India Cement for a target of Rs 181 with a stop loss at Rs 168

Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,750 with a stop loss at Rs 1,650

Buy Power Grid for a target of Rs 225 with a stop loss at Rs 214

Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,140

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Intellect Design Arena with a stop loss at Rs 641

Sell IDFC with a stop loss at Rs 55

Buy Strides Arcolab with a stop loss at Rs 330