Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up opening on Wednesday shrugging off mixed moves across global markets, as growing signs of a recession in the US kept buyers cautious.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 70.5 points or 0.4 percent to 16,130.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy CONCOR for a target of Rs 695 with a stop loss at Rs 663

Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,705 with a stop loss at Rs 1,625

Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 153 with a stop loss at Rs 145

Sell Glenmark for a target of Rs 366 with a stop loss at Rs 385

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dixon Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 3,700

Sell GSPL with a stop loss at Rs 231

Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss at Rs 547

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 730