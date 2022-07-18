Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up start on Monday amid positive trends across global markets, though caution persisted ahead of a widely expected rate hike in Europe.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained as much as 183.5 points or 1.1 percent to 16,223.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, after HDFC Bank's quarterly net profit fell short of Street estimates.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,250 with a stop loss at Rs 2,165

Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,745 with a stop loss at Rs 1,664

Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,960 with a stop loss at Rs 3,820

Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 6,100 with a stop loss at Rs 5,900

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss at Rs 3,860

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 358

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) with a stop loss at Rs 236

Buy Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) with a stop loss at Rs 2,385