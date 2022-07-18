    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, HPCL, Bajaj Auto and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, HPCL, Bajaj Auto and more

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, HPCL, Bajaj Auto and more
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up start on Monday amid positive trends across global markets, though caution persisted ahead of a widely expected rate hike in Europe.
    Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — gained as much as 183.5 points or 1.1 percent to 16,223.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, after HDFC Bank's quarterly net profit fell short of Street estimates.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,250 with a stop loss at Rs 2,165
    Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,745 with a stop loss at Rs 1,664
    Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,960 with a stop loss at Rs 3,820
    Buy Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 6,100 with a stop loss at Rs 5,900
    Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
    Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss at Rs 3,860
    Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 358
    Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) with a stop loss at Rs 236
    Buy Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) with a stop loss at Rs 2,385
    Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start tracking global markets

    Next Article

    Kospi edges higher in early trade, tense week ahead for EU

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng