Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Forge, Indian Hotels and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a soft start on Thursday, amid negative cues across global markets after data showed the world's largest economy contracted in the quarter ended March 2022.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were 50.5 points or 0.3 percent down at 15,715.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Coromandel International for a target of Rs 1,005 with a stop loss at Rs 954
Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 242 with a stop loss at Rs 225
Sell Escorts for a target of Rs 1,410 with a stop loss at Rs 1,472
Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank for a target of Rs 1,605 with a stop loss at Rs 1,660
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Can Fin Homes with a stop loss at Rs 437
Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss at Rs 88
Sell Titan with a stop loss at Rs 1,960
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 640
