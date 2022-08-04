By CNBCTV18.com

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Thursday tracking gains across global markets, after some nervousness on account of geopolitical tensions between the US and China following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 89 points or 0.5 percent to 17,528.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Investors await the outcome of a key meeting by the RBI's rate-setting panel due on Friday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,605 with a stop loss at Rs 1,545

Buy Persistent Systems for a target of Rs 3,830 with a stop loss at Rs 3,675

Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,465 with a stop loss at Rs 1,417

Sell Siemens for a target of Rs 2,525 with a stop loss at Rs 2,660

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy NTPC with a stop loss at Rs 157

Sell L&T with a stop loss at Rs 1,804

Buy HCL Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 941

Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 4,040

