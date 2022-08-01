    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homemarket News

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start the week higher amid mixed moves in global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 58 points or 0.3 percent to 17,289.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, with ITC due to post its quarterly numbers later in the day.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Berger Paints for a target of Rs 645 with a stop loss at Rs 614
    Buy Amara Raja Batteries for a target of Rs 508 with a stop loss at Rs 485
    Sell on Intellect Design Arena for a target of Rs 610 with a stop loss at Rs 641
    Buy Metropolis for a target of Rs 1,625 with a stop loss at Rs 1,550
    Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
    Buy SAIL with a stop loss at Rs 75
    Buy UPL with a stop loss at Rs 719
    Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,030
    Buy Infosys with a stop loss at Rs 1,520
