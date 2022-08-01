Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start the week higher amid mixed moves in global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 58 points or 0.3 percent to 17,289.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, with ITC due to post its quarterly numbers later in the day.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Berger Paints for a target of Rs 645 with a stop loss at Rs 614

Buy Amara Raja Batteries for a target of Rs 508 with a stop loss at Rs 485

Sell on Intellect Design Arena for a target of Rs 610 with a stop loss at Rs 641

Buy Metropolis for a target of Rs 1,625 with a stop loss at Rs 1,550

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy SAIL with a stop loss at Rs 75

Buy UPL with a stop loss at Rs 719

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,030

Buy Infosys with a stop loss at Rs 1,520