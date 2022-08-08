    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Indian Oil, Coforge, Balrampur Chini and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Indian Oil, Coforge, Balrampur Chini and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Indian Oil, Coforge, Balrampur Chini and more
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat in the first session of the week tracing losses across global markets. The session ended in green on Friday after the RBI announced third straight repo rate hike.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy HPCL for a target of Rs 262 with stop loss at Rs 245
    Buy IOC for a target of Rs 77 stop loss at Rs 71.50
    Buy Muthoot Finance for a target of Rs 1,200 with stop loss at Rs 1120
    Sell Bandhan Bank for target of Rs 264 with a stop loss at Rs 278.50
    Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
    Balrampur Chini Mills in an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 360
    Buy Coforge with a stop loss below Rs 3,820
    Gujarat Gas is an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 445
    Buy Dalmia Bharat with a stop loss below Rs 1,550
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    Tags

    buy sell ideasStocks to WatchTop Stock TipsTop stocks

    Previous Article

    Sensex and Nifty50 flat amid choppy trade — SBI top laggard after results

    Next Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — SBI shares in the spotlight

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng