Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Indian Oil, Coforge, Balrampur Chini and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat in the first session of the week tracing losses across global markets. The session ended in green on Friday after the RBI announced third straight repo rate hike.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy HPCL for a target of Rs 262 with stop loss at Rs 245

Buy IOC for a target of Rs 77 stop loss at Rs 71.50

Buy Muthoot Finance for a target of Rs 1,200 with stop loss at Rs 1120

Sell Bandhan Bank for target of Rs 264 with a stop loss at Rs 278.50

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Balrampur Chini Mills in an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 360

Buy Coforge with a stop loss below Rs 3,820

Gujarat Gas is an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 445

Buy Dalmia Bharat with a stop loss below Rs 1,550