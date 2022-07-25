Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Monday, tracking weakness across most global markets as nervousness persisted ahead of a key Fed rate decision due this week. Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank shares will be in focus today after the four blue-chip companies reported their financial results last weekend.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 3,850 with a stop loss at Rs 3,660

Buy IDFC for a target of Rs 58 with a stop loss at Rs 54.50

Sell Glenmark with a stop loss at Rs 380 for a target of Rs 360

Sell Zydus for a target of Rs 340 with a stop loss at Rs 355.50

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) have been consistently advised as a buying opportunity for the positional traders and investors. That view continues to remain. Forget about the small ups and down that these stocks will look into. Buy and hold them in your portfolio.

Sell Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) with a stop loss at Rs 165

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,034

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 862

Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss at Rs 278