    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: IDFC, ICICI Bank, Glenmark and more

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Monday, tracking weakness across most global markets as nervousness persisted ahead of a key Fed rate decision due this week. Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank shares will be in focus today after the four blue-chip companies reported their financial results last weekend.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 3,850 with a stop loss at Rs 3,660
    Buy IDFC for a target of Rs 58 with a stop loss at Rs 54.50
    Sell Glenmark with a stop loss at Rs 380 for a target of Rs 360
    Sell Zydus for a target of Rs 340 with a stop loss at Rs 355.50
    Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
    ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) have been consistently advised as a buying opportunity for the positional traders and investors. That view continues to remain. Forget about the small ups and down that these stocks will look into. Buy and hold them in your portfolio.
    Sell Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) with a stop loss at Rs 165
    Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,034
    Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 862
    Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss at Rs 278
    Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
    First Published:  IST
