Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday amid gains across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - rose as much as 70.5 points or 0.4 percent to 15,894 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. However, caution persisted among investors globally amid concerns about aggressive increases in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy ABB for a target of Rs 2,430 with a stop loss at Rs 2,329
Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 740 with a stop loss at Rs 709
Buy IDFC First Bank for a target of Rs 37 with a stop loss at Rs 32.50
Buy Dabur India for a target of Rs 545 with a stop loss at Rs 515
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy PI Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,550
Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 350
Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss at Rs 2,150
Buy Tata Consumers on dips with a stop loss at Rs 700