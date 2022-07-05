Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Tuesday amid gains across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - rose as much as 70.5 points or 0.4 percent to 15,894 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. However, caution persisted among investors globally amid concerns about aggressive increases in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy ABB for a target of Rs 2,430 with a stop loss at Rs 2,329

Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 740 with a stop loss at Rs 709

Buy IDFC First Bank for a target of Rs 37 with a stop loss at Rs 32.50

Buy Dabur India for a target of Rs 545 with a stop loss at Rs 515

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy PI Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,550

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 350

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss at Rs 2,150