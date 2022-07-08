Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up start on Friday tracing gains across global markets after the Fed hinted at a more tempered program of hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 147 points or 0.9 percent to 16,280 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy IndiaMART for a target of Rs 4,050 with a stop loss at Rs 3,850

Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 110 with a stop loss at Rs 102.5

Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 376 with a stop loss at Rs 354

Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,645 with a stop loss at Rs 1,594

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy IRB Infrastructure for a target of Rs 220-225 with a stop loss at Rs 198