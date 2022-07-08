Cross
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Hindalco, Larsen & Toubro, M&M Financial and more
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up start on Friday tracing gains across global markets after the Fed hinted at a more tempered program of hikes in COVID-era interest rates.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early  indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 147 points or 0.9 percent to 16,280 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy IndiaMART for a target of Rs 4,050 with a stop loss at Rs 3,850
Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 110 with a stop loss at Rs 102.5
Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 376 with a stop loss at Rs 354
Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,645 with a stop loss at Rs 1,594
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy IRB Infrastructure for a target of Rs 220-225 with a stop loss at Rs 198
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra Financial for a target of Rs 205-210 with a stop loss at Rs 187
