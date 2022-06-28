Indian equity benchmarks are likely headed for a muted start tracking mixed cues across global markets, as surging crude oil prices impacted investor sentiment. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures indicated a flat start as the contract traded at 15,828 as of 7:07 am on Tuesday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company for a target of Rs 615 with a stop loss at Rs 644

Sell HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 1,720 with a stop loss at Rs 1,776

Buy BEL for a target of Rs 250 with a stop loss at Rs 235

Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 635 with a stop loss at Rs 602

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Cipla

Sell Tata Power

Sell Delta Corp

Buy Coal India