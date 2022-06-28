Cross
Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: HDFC AMC, Coal India, Cipla and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely headed for a muted start tracking mixed cues across global markets, as surging crude oil prices impacted investor sentiment. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty Futures indicated a flat start as the contract traded at 15,828 as of 7:07 am on Tuesday.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company for a target of Rs 615 with a stop loss at Rs 644
Sell HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 1,720 with a stop loss at Rs 1,776
Buy BEL for a target of Rs 250 with a stop loss at Rs 235
Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 635 with a stop loss at Rs 602
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Cipla
Sell Tata Power
Sell Delta Corp
Buy Coal India
