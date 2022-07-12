Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-down start on Tuesday, a day after both halted a three-day winning run, tracing losses across global markets as nervousness persisted among investors on steep hikes in interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — dropped as much as 130 points or 0.8 percent to 16,068.5 before the opening on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Deepak Nitrite for a target of Rs 1,890 with a stop loss at Rs 1,785

Sell HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 910 with a stop loss at Rs 960

Sell Infosys for a target of Rs 1,440 with a stop loss at Rs 1,490

Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 1,875 with a stop loss at Rs 1,795

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Biocon with a stop loss at Rs 315

Sell Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 1,133

Buy HAL with a stop loss at Rs 1,700