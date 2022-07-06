Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap up start on Wednesday amid weakness across other Asian markets following a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 109.5 points or 0.7 percent to 15,875.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors globally remained on the back foot amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Godrej Consumer for a target of Rs 860 with a stop loss at Rs 820

Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 245 with a stop loss at Rs 231.50

Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 2,820 with a stop loss at Rs 2,745

Buy CONCOR for a target of Rs 645 with a stop loss at Rs 616

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,700

Buy Cholamandalam Investment and Finance with a stop loss at Rs 616

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 356

Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss at Rs 510