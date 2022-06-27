Cross
Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: ICICI Bank, IGL, Dabur and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up start on Monday tracking a rebound across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — was 198 points or 1.3 percent up at 15,899.5, ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 15,000 with a stop loss at Rs 14,000
Buy Amara Raja Batteries for a target of Rs 480 with a stop loss at Rs 460
Buy Dalmia Bharat Cement for a target of Rs 1,360 with a stop loss at Rs 1,272
Buy Indraprastha Gas for a target of Rs 385 with a stop loss at Rs 362
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Dabur India with a stop loss at Rs 495
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 680
Sell Hindalco into whatever rally one can find in the stock today
Buy AU Bank with a stop loss at Rs 590
