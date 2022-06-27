Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up start on Monday tracking a rebound across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — was 198 points or 1.3 percent up at 15,899.5, ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 15,000 with a stop loss at Rs 14,000

Buy Amara Raja Batteries for a target of Rs 480 with a stop loss at Rs 460

Buy Dalmia Bharat Cement for a target of Rs 1,360 with a stop loss at Rs 1,272

Buy Indraprastha Gas for a target of Rs 385 with a stop loss at Rs 362

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss at Rs 495

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 680

Sell Hindalco into whatever rally one can find in the stock today