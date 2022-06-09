Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday tracking negative trend across global markets. At 8:37 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 73 points or 0.4 percent at 16,276.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) for a target of Rs 244 with a stop loss at Rs 260

Sell Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 640 with a stop loss of Rs 675

Sell Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) for a target of Rs 230 with a stop loss at Rs 248

Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 1,950** with a stop loss at Rs 1,874

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss at Rs 159

Sell Trent with a stop loss at Rs 1,100

Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss at Rs 5,600