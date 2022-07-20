Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up opening on Wednesday tracking gains across global markets, as strong corporate earnings in the US took investors' mind off fears of slowing growth due to steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - jumped as much as 184.5 points or 1.1 percent to touch 16,522 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors awaited financial results from blue-chip companies including Wipro, IndusInd and Havells due later in the day for domestic cues.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Mindtree for a target of Rs 3,200 with a stop loss at Rs 2,975

Buy PFC for a target of Rs 117 with a stop loss at Rs 110

Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 690 with a stop loss at Rs 650

Buy GNFC for a target of Rs 685 with a stop loss at Rs 640

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Intellect Design Arena with a stop loss at Rs 662

Buy Punjab National Bank (PNB) with a stop loss at Rs 30.50

Buy Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) with a stop loss at Rs 71

Buy Ramco Cements