Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bharat Forge, SAIL, Mindtree, Punjab National Bank and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up opening on Wednesday tracking gains across global markets, as strong corporate earnings in the US took investors' mind off fears of slowing growth due to steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - jumped as much as 184.5 points or 1.1 percent to touch 16,522 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors awaited financial results from blue-chip companies including Wipro, IndusInd and Havells due later in the day for domestic cues.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Mindtree for a target of Rs 3,200 with a stop loss at Rs 2,975
Buy PFC for a target of Rs 117 with a stop loss at Rs 110
Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 690 with a stop loss at Rs 650
Buy GNFC for a target of Rs 685 with a stop loss at Rs 640
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Intellect Design Arena with a stop loss at Rs 662
Buy Punjab National Bank (PNB) with a stop loss at Rs 30.50
Buy Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) with a stop loss at Rs 71
Buy Ramco Cements
