Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a soft start on Monday, tracing mixed trend among Asian shares ahead of a holiday on Wall Street following a one percent jump on Friday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 40.5 points or 0.3 percent at 15,704, before the opening on Dalal Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Bajaj Finserv for a target of Rs 11,700 with a stop loss at Rs 11,140
Buy Coromandel Fertilisers for a target of Rs 1,010 with a stop loss at Rs 960
Buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 97 with a stop loss at Rs 92
Sell HAL for a target of Rs 1,700 with a stop loss at Rs 1,751
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy ACC with a stop loss at Rs 2,100
Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,100
Sell Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss at Rs 1,760
Buy Infsosy with a stop loss at Rs 1,430