Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a soft start on Monday, tracing mixed trend among Asian shares ahead of a holiday on Wall Street following a one percent jump on Friday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 40.5 points or 0.3 percent at 15,704, before the opening on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv for a target of Rs 11,700 with a stop loss at Rs 11,140

Buy Coromandel Fertilisers for a target of Rs 1,010 with a stop loss at Rs 960

Buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 97 with a stop loss at Rs 92

Sell HAL for a target of Rs 1,700 with a stop loss at Rs 1,751

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss at Rs 2,100

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,100

Sell Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss at Rs 1,760

Buy Infsosy with a stop loss at Rs 1,430