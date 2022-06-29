Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Wednesday tracking weakness across global markets after dire consumer confidence data from the US dampened investor optimism and fueled worries over recession.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were over one percent down at 15,683 before the opening on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Bajaj Finserv for a target of Rs 10,950 with a stop loss at Rs 11,435

Sell Chambal Fertilisers for a target of Rs 255 with a stop loss at Rs 276

Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 350 with a stop loss at Rs 333

Buy Federal Bank for a target of Rs 94 with a stop loss at Rs 91

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss at Rs 11,800

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,140

Sell Titan with a stop loss at Rs 2,022

Buy ACC with a stop loss at Rs 2,050