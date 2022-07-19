Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-down start on Tuesday amid a largely negative trend across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — was 99 points or 0.6 percent down to 16,191 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv for a target of Rs 12,600 with a stop loss at Rs 12,020

Buy HAL for a target of Rs 1,820 with a stop loss at Rs 1,752

Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 625 with a stop loss at Rs 593.5

Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 700 with a stop loss at Rs 670

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

At every level, HAL is a buying opportunity.

Buy Bata India with a stop loss at Rs 1,770

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 755

Sell Sun TV with a stop loss at Rs 428

Buy Tata Communications with a stop loss at Rs 987