    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HAL and more

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-down start on Tuesday amid a largely negative trend across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — was 99 points or 0.6 percent down to 16,191 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Bajaj Finserv for a target of Rs 12,600 with a stop loss at Rs 12,020
    Buy HAL for a target of Rs 1,820 with a stop loss at Rs 1,752
    Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 625 with a stop loss at Rs 593.5
    Buy Axis Bank for a target of Rs 700 with a stop loss at Rs 670
    Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
    At every level, HAL is a buying opportunity.
    Buy Bata India with a stop loss at Rs 1,770
    Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 755
    Sell Sun TV with a stop loss at Rs 428
    Buy Tata Communications with a stop loss at Rs 987
