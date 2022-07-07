Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bajaj Auto, Eicher, Pidilite and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Thursday, building on one-month closing highs scaled the previous day. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 109.5 points or 0.7 percent to 15,875.5.
Investors globally awaited minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting to gauge the health of the economy and the pace of interest rate hikes to stamp out spiking inflation.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,900 with a stop loss at Rs 3,728
Buy Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 3,000 with a stop loss at Rs 2,870
Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,430 with a stop loss at Rs 1,350
Buy Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 560 with a stop loss at Rs 535
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss at Rs 677
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 3,760
Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,180
Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss at Rs 440
