Indian indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-down start on Tuesday as global markets display a mixed trends amid caution persisted on inflation and aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates. At 8:27 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 109.5 points or 0.7 percent at 16,462.5.

All eyes are on the outcome of a key RBI policy meeting due this week.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Axis Bank for a target of Rs 652 with a stop loss at Rs 682

Sell Asian Paints for a target of Rs 2,740 with a stop loss at Rs 2,855

Buy Rain Industries for a target of Rs 183 with a stop loss at Rs 173

Buy FSL for a target of Rs 118** with a stop loss at Rs 108

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,840

Buy SBI Life with a stop loss at Rs 1,120

Sell Hero Motocorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,600

Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss at Rs 128

Buy Reliance on dips; it is an investing idea rather than a day trade