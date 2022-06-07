Indian indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-down start on Tuesday as global markets display a mixed trends amid caution persisted on inflation and aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates. At 8:27 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 109.5 points or 0.7 percent at 16,462.5.
All eyes are on the outcome of a key RBI policy meeting due this week.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell Axis Bank for a target of Rs 652 with a stop loss at Rs 682
Sell Asian Paints for a target of Rs 2,740 with a stop loss at Rs 2,855
Buy Rain Industries for a target of Rs 183 with a stop loss at Rs 173
Buy FSL for a target of Rs 118** with a stop loss at Rs 108
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,840
Buy SBI Life with a stop loss at Rs 1,120
Sell Hero Motocorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,600
Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss at Rs 128
Buy Reliance on dips; it is an investing idea rather than a day trade
(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)