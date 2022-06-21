Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are headed to make a gap-up opening on Tuesday tracking gains across other Asian markets, as investors overlooked persistent concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era rates and their impact on economic growth.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 45.5 points or 0.3 percent to 15,407.5 as of 8:17am. Investors globally awaited a key testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due this week, wherein the US central bank is widely expected to stay committed to moving aggressively to tame a four-decade high inflation.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 3,900 with a stop loss at Rs 3,750

Buy Grasim for a target of Rs 1,350 with a stop loss at Rs 1,300

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,448 with a stop loss at Rs 1,400

Sell Firstsource for a target of Rs 90 with a stop loss at Rs 98

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,115

Buy Crompton with a stop loss at Rs 310

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 345