Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up start on Thursday tracking gains across global markets, after the Fed announced a widely expected hike in key rates and Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks that at some point the US central bank will have to slow down on increases.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 118 points or 0.7 percent to 16,801.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

Analysts expect volatility to persist ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative (futures and options) contracts due by the end of the session. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, with Bajaj Finserv, SBI Cards and Vedanta due to report their numbers later in the day.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 736 with a stop loss at Rs 704

Buy GNFC for a target of Rs 715 with a stop loss at Rs 678

Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 3,900 with a stop loss at Rs 3,740

Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs for a target of Rs 2,280 with a stop loss at Rs 2,120

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Crompton Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 363

Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss at Rs 531

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss at Rs 747