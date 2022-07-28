    Home

    Homemarket Newstop stock tips by mitessh thakkar sudarshan sukhani adani ports hdfc life bharat forge and more 14278822.htm

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Adani Ports, HDFC Life, Bharat Forge and more

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up start on Thursday tracking gains across global markets, after the Fed announced a widely expected hike in key rates and Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks that at some point the US central bank will have to slow down on increases.
    Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 118 points or 0.7 percent to 16,801.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    Analysts expect volatility to persist ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative (futures and options) contracts due by the end of the session. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, with Bajaj Finserv, SBI Cards and Vedanta due to report their numbers later in the day.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 736 with a stop loss at Rs 704
    Buy GNFC for a target of Rs 715 with a stop loss at Rs 678
    Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 3,900 with a stop loss at Rs 3,740
    Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs for a target of Rs 2,280 with a stop loss at Rs 2,120
    Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
    Buy Crompton Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 363
    Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss at Rs 531
    Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss at Rs 747
    First Published:  IST
