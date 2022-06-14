Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down start on Tuesday, tracking negative cues from across global market. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 163.5 points or one percent to 15,615 early on Tuesday. Global markets continued trading in red amid fears that red-hot inflation in the US might trigger even more aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and hamper economic growth.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Adani Ports for a target of Rs 675 with a stop loss at Rs 706

Sell Bosch for a target of Rs 13,200 with a stop loss at Rs 14,150

Sell Glenmark for a target of Rs 357 with a stop loss at Rs 385.50

Buy Bajaj Auto for a target of Rs 3,960 with a stop loss at Rs 3,849 - Rs 3,850

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss at Rs 3,800

Sell Granules with a stop loss at Rs 265

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 649