Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Thursday amid a mixed trend in global markets, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central banks is "strongly committed" to fight inflation.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - was 42 points or 0.3 percent up at 15,439 before the opening on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 358 with a stop loss at Rs 336.50

Buy Godrej Consumer for a target of Rs 790 with a stop loss at Rs 750

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for a target of Rs 235 with a stop loss at Rs 219

Sell Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 2,020 with a stop loss at Rs 2,155

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss at Rs 5,200

Buy Strides Arcolab with a stop loss at Rs 284

Buy SBI Card with a stop loss at Rs 690

Sell IRCTC with a stop loss at Rs 598