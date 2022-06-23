Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Thursday amid a mixed trend in global markets, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central banks is "strongly committed" to fight inflation.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - was 42 points or 0.3 percent up at 15,439 before the opening on Dalal Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 358 with a stop loss at Rs 336.50
Buy Godrej Consumer for a target of Rs 790 with a stop loss at Rs 750
Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for a target of Rs 235 with a stop loss at Rs 219
Sell Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 2,020 with a stop loss at Rs 2,155
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss at Rs 5,200
Buy Strides Arcolab with a stop loss at Rs 284
Buy SBI Card with a stop loss at Rs 690
Sell IRCTC with a stop loss at Rs 598