Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Dalal Street is likely to open on a flat note on Monday tracking weakness amid thin trade across Asian markets. At 8:34 am, Nifty50 futures on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- were down 1.5 points at 16,267.

Equities in other Asian markets wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil. Sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales taking it as low as $1,684 an ounce . It was last down 2.2 percent at $1,723 per ounce. Brent sank almost 2 percent on concerns the spread of the Delta variant would temper travel demand.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.1 percent amid holidays in Tokyo and Singapore. Nikkei futures traded just below Friday's close. Nasdaq futures fell 0.5 percent and S&P 500 futures 0.3 percent. The dollar held near four-month highs after an upbeat US jobs report lifted bond yields.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar

Buy Amara Raja Batteries above Rs 738 for a target price of Rs 760 with a stop loss below Rs 729

Sell Auro Pharma for a target price of Rs 875 with a stop loss at Rs 913

Sell Coforge for a target price of Rs 4,650 with a stop loss at Rs 4,830

Buy IOC above Rs 106.5 for a target of Rs 111 with a stop loss at Rs 105

Sudarshan Sukhani

Buy Tata Consumer for a target price of Rs 792 with a stop loss at Rs 772

Buy IRCTC for a target price of Rs 2,530 with a stop loss at Rs 2,460

Sell Zee Entertainment for a target price of Rs 193 with a stop loss at Rs 199

Sell LIC Housing Finance for a target pr ice of Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 409

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.