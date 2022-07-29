Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher in the last session of the week tracking gains across global markets, after a dovish remark from the Fed Chair eased concerns about steep hikes in interest rates going forward. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — jumped 211.5 points or 1.2 percent to touch 17,158.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 1,925 with a stop loss at Rs 1,860

Buy Berger Paints for a target of Rs 640 with a stop loss at Rs 605

Buy L&T Infotech for a target of Rs 4,850 with a stop loss at Rs 4,550

Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,225 with a stop loss at Rs 1,175

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 1,100-1,120 with a stop loss at Rs 1,020

Buy Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 940-950 with a stop loss at Rs 884