Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a flat opening on Friday amid weakness across global markets and concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

At 8:53 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 36 points or 0.2 percent at 15,686.5. Dalal Street will enter the July derivatives (futures & options) series on Friday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy REC for a target of Rs 130 with a stop loss at Rs 120

Sell Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 670 with a stop loss at Rs 715

Sell Coforge for a target of Rs 3,400 with a stop loss at Rs 3,600

Sell Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for a target of Rs 42.5 with a stop loss at Rs 46

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,170-1,180 with a stop loss at Rs 1,070