Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan: MRF, Pfizer, Nalco and more

Indian shares are likely to start Friday's session on a cautiously positive note amid gains across Asian markets following another record close on Wall Street overnight. At 8:49 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 21 points or 0.12 percent at 17,280.50.

Equities in other Asian markets held their gains as traders awaited US jobs data with global shares at record highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was broadly flat in early deals, but its all-country world index edged higher following five straight record closing highs. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.38 percent. The dollar was at a one-month low against peers.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices rose to record highs. S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.18 percent in early Asian trade, hinting at a positive start in the US on Friday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy MRF for a target price of Rs 83,250 with a stop loss at Rs 80,250

Buy Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,655 with a stop loss below Rs 1,565

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank above Rs 1,791 for a target of Rs 1,830 with a stop loss at Rs 1,775

Buy Pfizer for a target of Rs 6,160 with a stop loss at Rs 5,885

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,060 with a stop loss at Rs 990

Buy Tata Chemicals for a target of Rs 885 with a stop loss at Rs 835

Buy Nalco for a target price of Rs 95 with a stop loss at Rs 87

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.