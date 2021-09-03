Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan: MRF, Pfizer, Nalco and more

Indian shares are likely to start Friday's session on a cautiously positive note amid gains across Asian markets following another record close on Wall Street overnight. At 8:49 am, Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Exchange — an early indicator of India's NSE Nifty50 index — were up 21 points or 0.12 percent at 17,280.50.
Equities in other Asian markets held their gains as traders awaited US jobs data with global shares at record highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was broadly flat in early deals, but its all-country world index edged higher following five straight record closing highs. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.38 percent. The dollar was at a one-month low against peers.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices rose to record highs. S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.18 percent in early Asian trade, hinting at a positive start in the US on Friday.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy MRF for a target price of Rs 83,250 with a stop loss at Rs 80,250
Buy Godrej Properties for a target of Rs 1,655 with a stop loss below Rs 1,565
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank above Rs 1,791 for a target of Rs 1,830 with a stop loss at Rs 1,775
Buy Pfizer for a target of Rs 6,160 with a stop loss at Rs 5,885
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 1,060 with a stop loss at Rs 990
Buy Tata Chemicals for a target of Rs 885 with a stop loss at Rs 835
Buy Nalco for a target price of Rs 95 with a stop loss at Rs 87
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.