Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a flat opening on Friday, amid a sell-off across global markets on fears of recession. The indices slipped below 52-week low in the previous session.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were up 39 points or 0.2 percent at 15,348 ahead of the opening of Indian market.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Adani Ports for a target of Rs 665 with a stop loss at Rs 696

Sell DFL for a target of Rs 296 with a stop loss at Rs 312

Sell GAIL for a target of Rs 136 with a stop loss at Rs 145

Sell Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 635 with a stop loss at Rs 662

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Sell Axis Bank for a target of Rs 580-590 with a stop loss at Rs 650