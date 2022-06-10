Indian equity indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to make a gap-down opening on Friday, tracking weakness across global markets, after rate hike guidance from the ECB and upcoming US inflation data unnerved investors. At 8:43 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were down 236 points or 1.4 percent at 16,235.5.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell GNFC for a target of Rs 605 with a stop loss at Rs 643

Sell Polycab for a target of Rs 2,240 with a stop loss at Rs 2,355

Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,178 with a stop loss at Rs 1,150

Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 1,920** with a stop loss at Rs 1,850

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Sell Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 5,700-5,600 with a stop loss at Rs 5,950

Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,800-2,850 with a stop loss at Rs

2,740