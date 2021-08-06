Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Dalal Street is likely to open in the green on Friday tracking positive global cues. At 8:49 am, Nifty50 futures on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index in India --  were up 13 points or 0.08 percent at 16,323.50.
Equities in other Asian markets failed to catch a firm lead from a bumper Wall Street session on Friday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the region heightened worries about the economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.35 percent, dragged by Chinese blue chips, which fell 0.56 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark managed to eke out a gain of 0.11 percent.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Thursday after a spate of strong corporate earnings and a further decline in US unemployment claims. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.78 percent. All eyes are now on the jobs report for July due later on Friday.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar
Buy Ashok Leyland around Rs 133-132.5 for a target of Rs 140 with a stop loss at Rs 129
Buy Britannia for a target of Rs 3,700 with a stop loss below Rs 3,575
Sell HDFC Life for a target of Rs 655 with a stop loss at Rs 675
Buy RIL for a target of Rs 2,190 with a stop loss at Rs 2,112
Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
Buy NMDC for a target of Rs 187 with a stop loss at Rs 177
Buy Cummins for a target of Rs 935 with a stop loss at Rs 890
Buy Escorts for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss at Rs 1,200
Catch all live market updates here
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

US oil heads for largest weekly loss since Oct as Delta variant fans demand worries

Next Article

Asian shares fall as Delta variant casts shadow over growth