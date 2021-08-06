Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Dalal Street is likely to open in the green on Friday tracking positive global cues. At 8:49 am, Nifty50 futures on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the opening for the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- were up 13 points or 0.08 percent at 16,323.50.

Equities in other Asian markets failed to catch a firm lead from a bumper Wall Street session on Friday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the region heightened worries about the economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.35 percent, dragged by Chinese blue chips, which fell 0.56 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark managed to eke out a gain of 0.11 percent.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at record levels on Thursday after a spate of strong corporate earnings and a further decline in US unemployment claims. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.78 percent. All eyes are now on the jobs report for July due later on Friday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar

Buy Ashok Leyland around Rs 133-132.5 for a target of Rs 140 with a stop loss at Rs 129

Buy Britannia for a target of Rs 3,700 with a stop loss below Rs 3,575

Sell HDFC Life for a target of Rs 655 with a stop loss at Rs 675

Buy RIL for a target of Rs 2,190 with a stop loss at Rs 2,112

Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities

Buy NMDC for a target of Rs 187 with a stop loss at Rs 177

Buy Cummins for a target of Rs 935 with a stop loss at Rs 890

Buy Escorts for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss at Rs 1,200

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.