Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make up a gap-up start amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 54.5 points or 0.3 percent to 15,988.

Concerns persisted over the prospect of steep hikes in interest rates in the US damaging economic growth. Disappointing earnings from two large banks — JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley — hurt investors' appetite for risk, though dovish remarks from two Fed central bankers lent some support. Back home, investors awaited more of financial results from India Inc for cues.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,860 with a stop loss at Rs 3,730

Buy IndiGo for a target of Rs 1,795 with a stop loss at Rs 1,745

Sell L&T Infotech for a target of Rs 3,750 with a stop loss at Rs 3,926

Sell Cholamandalam Investment and Finance for a target of Rs 585 with a stop loss at Rs 616.50

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy Shriram Transport Finance for a target of Rs 1,324 with a stop loss at Rs 1,283

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,174-1,195 with a stop loss at Rs 1,119