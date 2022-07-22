Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Friday tracking gains across global markets on earnings optimism. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 16,700 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, with Reliance Industries and UltraTech among the large-cap companies slated to report their financial results later today.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy ICICI Prudential for a target of Rs 545 with a stop loss at Rs 523

Buy Marico for a target of Rs 540 with a stop loss at Rs 515

Sell Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) for a target of Rs 750 with a stop loss at Rs 782

Sell Zydus Wellness for a target of Rs 340 with a stop loss at Rs 360.50

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy Godrej Consumer Products for a target of Rs 891 and Rs 899 with a stop loss at Rs 864

Buy Sobha for a target of Rs 729 and Rs 745 with a stop loss at Rs 697

Buy SRF for a target of Rs 2,377 and Rs 2,444 and Rs 2,485 with a stop loss at Rs 2,293