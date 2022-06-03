Cross
Home

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar: Larsen & Toubro, HDFC AMC and more

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar: Larsen & Toubro, HDFC AMC and more

IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar: Larsen & Toubro, HDFC AMC and more
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to have a positive opening on Friday, tracking strength across global markets amid optimism on economic growth. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 174 points or 1.05 percent at 16,784.
Earningwaves.com's Mitessh Thakkar
, a part of CNBC-TV18's in-house panel of experts, has shared a list of stocks to buy/sell in trade today:
Buy Canara Bank for a target of Rs 222 with a stop loss at Rs 209
Buy Deepak Nitrite for a target of Rs 2,100 with a stop loss at Rs 2,020
Buy L&T for a target of Rs 4,450 with a stop loss at Rs 4,280
Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 1,950 with a stop loss at Rs 1,860 
