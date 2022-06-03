Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to have a positive opening on Friday, tracking strength across global markets amid optimism on economic growth. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 174 points or 1.05 percent at 16,784.

Earningwaves.com's Mitessh Thakkar

, a part of CNBC-TV18's in-house panel of experts, has shared a list of stocks to buy/sell in trade today:

Buy Canara Bank for a target of Rs 222 with a stop loss at Rs 209

Buy Deepak Nitrite for a target of Rs 2,100 with a stop loss at Rs 2,020

Buy L&T for a target of Rs 4,450 with a stop loss at Rs 4,280