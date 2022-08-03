Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open in green on Wednesday amid mixed moves across global markets with geopolitical tensions flaring after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 57 points or 0.3 percent to 17,383 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc, and the outcome of an RBI meeting due by the end of the week for domestic cues.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com

:

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,527 and a target of Rs 1,580

Buy PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 219 and a target of Rs 229

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,395 and a target of Rs 2,525

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,815 and a target of Rs 3,720

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst :

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 223

Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 641

Buy M&M Financial with a stop loss of Rs 184

Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 246