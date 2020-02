The Indian market is expected to start Wednesday's trade on a positive note amid hopes of sector specific relief measures by the government even as concerns over the economic fallout of coronavirus in China persists. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Hexaware and United Spirits. Sudarshan Sukhani has 'buy' calls on Amara Raja and Zeel. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on IndiGo, Infosys and NIIT Tech and negative on CONCOR.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral- ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Hexaware with a stop of Rs 380, target at Rs 405

- Buy United Spirits with a stop of Rs 710, target at Rs 735

- Sell Union Bank of India with a stop of Rs 46, target at Rs 38

- Sell Hindalco with a stop of Rs 188, target at Rs 174

-Sell Bharti Infra with a stop of Rs 213, target at Rs 198

Sudarshan Sukhani- sudarshansukhani.com

-Sell Adani Power with a stop of Rs 58, target at Rs 54

-Sell Hindalco with a stop of Rs 187, target at Rs 178

-Buy Amara Raja with a stop of Rs 767, target at Rs 790

-Buy Zeel with a stop of Rs 241, target at Rs 252

Mitessh Thakkar- mitesshthakkar.com

-Buy IndiGo with a stop of Rs 1,459, target at Rs 1,500

-Sell CONCOR with a stop of Rs 550, target at Rs 520

-Buy Infosys with a stop of Rs 790, target at Rs 815

-Buy NIIT Tech with a stop of Rs 1,832, target at Rs 1,880

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog