The Indian market is likely to open lower as the government has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days. However, Asian shares surging on Wall Street's big gains could provide some support to the domestic market. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on NIIT Tech, Britannia and bearish on M&M, IndusInd Bank, and PowerGrid. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Exide Industries, IGL, Marico, and Colgate. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on DLF, PFC and 'sell' calls on DLF, PFC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,045

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,450

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 280, target at Rs 255

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 295

- Sell PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 152, target at Rs 138

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 134, target at Rs 139

- Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 315, target at Rs 326

- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 246, target at Rs 255

- Buy Colgate with a stop loss of Rs 1,100, target at Rs 1,150

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 605

- Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 125, target at Rs 112

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 441, target at Rs 458

- Sell PFC with a stop loss of Rs 82, target at Rs 75

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog