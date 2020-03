The Indian markets are likely to open sharply lower on Friday tracking sell-off in global equities on fears of a prolonged world economic slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks, PVR and bearish on Hindalco, RIL, and Tech Mahindra. Mitessh Thakkar is negative on Axis Bank, Equitas Holdings, Bharti Infratel, and RIL. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Britannia, Bandhan Bank and 'sell' calls on Bharti Infratel, Just Dial.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,695, target at Rs 1,740

- Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,745

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 146

- Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,325, target at Rs 1,280

- Sell Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 762, target at Rs 740

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 688, target at Rs 655

- Sell Equitas Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 95

- Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 219, target at Rs 202

- Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,323, target at Rs 1,285

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,100, target at Rs 3,200

- Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 414, target at Rs 445

- Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 222, target at Rs 200

- Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 481, target at Rs 460

