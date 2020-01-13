#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday

Updated : January 13, 2020 08:30 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 350
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 503, target at Rs 525
Prakash Gaba - Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 207, target at Rs 217
cnbc two logos
