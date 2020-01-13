Market
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday
Updated : January 13, 2020 08:30 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 350
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 503, target at Rs 525
Prakash Gaba - Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 207, target at Rs 217
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more