Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Monday

Indian shares are expected to open higher on Monday amid receding geopolitical tensions. Asian shares traded near 19-month peaks ahead of the expected signing on the US-China trade deal.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Tata Global, Sun TV, Tata Chemicals, Kotak Bank, and TCS. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Century Textiles, Ramco Cements, ACC, and negative on Britannia. Prakash Gaba has 'buy' calls on Adani Enterprises, Dabur, HUL, and M&M.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 350

- Buy Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 458, target at Rs 474

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 684, target at Rs 710

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,720

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,265

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 503, target at Rs 525

- Buy Ramco Cements with a stop loss of Rs 804, target at Rs 845

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,489, target at Rs 1,550

- Sell Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,002, target at Rs 2,925

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 207, target at Rs 217

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 462, target at Rs 480

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,940, target at Rs 1,990

- Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 541, target at Rs 568

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog