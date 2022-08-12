By CNBCTV18.com

CNBC-TV18's in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start lower on Friday, amid mixed moves across global equities, as Dalal Street heads into a long weekend on account of the Independence Day holiday on Monday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 33 points or 0.2 percent to 17,655.5 ahead of the opening bell in India.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 760 with a stop loss at Rs 724

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks for a target of Rs 625 with a stop loss at Rs 584

Buy L&T Housing Finance for a target of Rs 81 with a stop loss at Rs 74.80

Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,575 with a stop loss at Rs 2,634

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Mphasis for a target of Rs 2,600 with a stop loss at Rs 2,350

Buy Zydus Life for a target of Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 370