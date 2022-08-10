    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Axis Bank, Coal India, HDFC Bank and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Axis Bank, Coal India, HDFC Bank and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Axis Bank, Coal India, HDFC Bank and more
    CNBC-TV18's in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Wednesday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a holiday on Tuesday on account of Muharram. Global markets fell as investors awaited a key reading on inflation in the US for more clarity on the course of the Fed's hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty50 index — fell as much as 45 points or 0.3 percent to 17,495.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss at Rs 735 for a target of Rs 765
    Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,495 with a stop loss at Rs 1,444
    Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 990 with a stop loss at Rs 955
    Buy FSL for a target of Rs 98 with a stop loss at Rs 105.50
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Chambal Fertilisers with a stop loss at Rs 320
    Buy India Cement with a stop loss at Rs 188
    Sell GSPL with a stop loss at Rs 239
    Buy Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 207
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

