CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Wednesday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a holiday on Tuesday on account of Muharram. Global markets fell as investors awaited a key reading on inflation in the US for more clarity on the course of the Fed's hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty50 index — fell as much as 45 points or 0.3 percent to 17,495.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss at Rs 735 for a target of Rs 765
Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,495 with a stop loss at Rs 1,444
Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 990 with a stop loss at Rs 955
Buy FSL for a target of Rs 98 with a stop loss at Rs 105.50
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Chambal Fertilisers with a stop loss at Rs 320
Buy India Cement with a stop loss at Rs 188
Sell GSPL with a stop loss at Rs 239
Buy Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 207