CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open in green on Wednesday amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 39 points or 0.2 percent to touch 17,895 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Adani Ports for a target of Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 812
Buy Ambuja for a target of Rs 412 with a stop loss at Rs 388
Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 18,600 with a stop loss at Rs 17,800
Buy Gas Authority of India Ltd for a target of Rs 142 with a stop loss at Rs 132
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy MRF with a stop loss at Rs 83,400
Buy PFC with a stop loss at Rs 115
Sell Havells with a stop loss at Rs 1,316
Buy Chambal Fertilisers with a stop loss at Rs 335