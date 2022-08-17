By CNBCTV18.com

Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open in green on Wednesday amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 39 points or 0.2 percent to touch 17,895 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Adani Ports for a target of Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 812

Buy Ambuja for a target of Rs 412 with a stop loss at Rs 388

Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 18,600 with a stop loss at Rs 17,800

Buy Gas Authority of India Ltd for a target of Rs 142 with a stop loss at Rs 132

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy MRF with a stop loss at Rs 83,400

Buy PFC with a stop loss at Rs 115

Sell Havells with a stop loss at Rs 1,316

Buy Chambal Fertilisers with a stop loss at Rs 335